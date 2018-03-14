I play a loveable rascal in Ranangan: Swwapnil Joshi

Given the way veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and Swwapnil Joshi get along when they appear on events or on reality TV shows, it’s easy to assume that the duo have worked together often. However, the two will work together in full-fledged roles for the first time in the forthcoming film, Ranangan. Speaking about how it was to finally work with Sachin, Swwapnil says, “Sachin sir is a living legend. He has an amazing body of work and it is an absolute honour to share screen space with him. He brings all of his experience to the table.”

Apart from their onscreen rapport, Sachin and Swwapnil share a deep friendship off the screen too. “He is like a father figure for me. I discuss everything with him — from my insecurities to my failures. I can also talk to him about my shortcomings and confide in him too. This rapport helped us work on the film too, because, when people know your weak points, then they know exactly how to irk you or hurt you. And, that’s exactly what our onscreen relationship is all about.”

According to Swwapnil, the film highlights the havoc and wrath of emotions. “Ranangan is a battlefield of emotions, and no battle is more fierce than the battle of the mind. They go on everywhere. I was always looking to do a film that challenges me as an actor, and, my character, Shlok, is practically different from who I am. He is a loveable rascal. I had to borrow a lot for this character, as I had no prior point of reference. It was tedious, as we had to portray a loveable rascal. People are going to love to hate him,” the actor says.

Swwapnil’s role in the film has many grey shades, and his look mirrors that — the actor sports long locks and a completely new avatar. “When I saw myself for the first time in the mirror after the makeup, I was scared. Ironically, in 1992 I held a flute when I played Krishna, and in this film in 2018, I hold a flute again. Only this time, the character is very different.”