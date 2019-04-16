I want to do films that tell a social story: Rinku Rajguru

Actor Rinku Rajguru is almost ecstatic to be back in the limelight and doing what she loves the most. The Sairat (2016) actor is all set with her second film Kaagar, director by Makarand Mane. The actor is glad that she is a part of a film that tells a strong message and deals with women empowerment. On choosing this film, Rinku shares, “I wanted to do something that breaks away from my first film. I was looking at a script that would not only be strong story-wise but have a strong female character. Rani, my character, fitted the bill.”

In Kaagar, Rinku is seen as a village girl, who is pushed to enter politics after a certain incident in her life. The actor adds that the character is very relatable as people like Rani do exist. “I have lived in a village for most of my life. I have seen how things work back home. So, I could relate to the character. There is romance, politics and social issues embroiled in one film. This girl is brave and ambitious but she is bound by society and family. How things change for her after an incident is what makes the storyline,” she says.

She adds that she did observe women politicians and read up on the subject to understand her character better. However, there were no particular references that she followed.

On working with a National Award-winner, she says, “Normally, you are anxious about your director and feel inhibited. But, with Makarand sir, the ice broke in the first meeting. I can say that we became friends on the first day. As a director, he makes his actors extremely comfortable and also gives them the liberty to explore. There was so much to learn from him.”

Rinku is excited about the music of the film and is certain that it will garner as much attention as her debut film. “I am sure the music of the film will be received with the same enthusiasm and love that Zingaat (Sairat, 2016) got.”

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 18:47 IST