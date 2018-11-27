I want to focus on films now: Pallavi Subhash

After a long gap, actor Pallavi Subhash will soon be seen in a Marathi film Ghar Hota Menache. The Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actor started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s Tumhari Disha in 2004, after which she starred in several other Hindi soaps and shows. The actor also made her debut in the Marathi film industry in 2005 with the film Kunku Zaili Vairi (2005) and was last seen in Sachin Kundalkar’s Happy Journey in 2014. Pallavi says, “I want to focus on films now. I will not do television for now. I want to be able to give my 100% to films.”

Pallavi is now excited to be back in the regional industry and is looking forward to doing more films. She says, “I have always been clear of what I want. For me, lead roles or playing the protagonist is not important. I have to enjoy the character and the part. So, the length of the character doesn’t matter. For example, in Baijrao Mastani (2015), Priyanka Chopra’s Kashibai stayed with me after the film. Similarly, I also want to be remembered by audiences that way.”

Her co-star in the next is actor Alka Kubal and Pallavi can’t stop praising the senior actor. “She is a fabulous actor. And, she is so cooperative and encouraging as a co-actor. I enjoyed working with her.”

On the #MeToo movement, the young actor shares that this is the right time for people to come out and share their stories. “I have fortunately not experienced such a situation. However, I am really proud of all women who have come up and spoken. It takes a lot of guts and courage to do so.”

