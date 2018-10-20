I was scared to approach Subodh: Trupti Bhoir

When Agadbam released in 2010, it was well received among audiences and critics. The film was praised for its treatment of a sensitive subject and went on to establish Trupti as a versatile actor. Eight years later, the actor is ready with the sequel to the film, which also has her as the director. “When the film released, I announced Majha Agadbam at that very same time because I saw how people enjoy such subjects. I also decided to direct it and write the sequel,” says Trupti, who plays the lead character in it.

The film stars actor Subodh Bhave, who is rarely seen in comedy films. “Honestly, I was scared to approach Subodh because he is known for his intense and dramatic roles. I was unsure of whether he would accept a comic role. However, he is one of the most genuine actors I have come across. He readily accepted the film and said, ‘I am keen on comedy, but rarely get approached’,” says Trupti, who wears a 40kg body suit and prosthetic make-up to look her character.

Ask her how did she manage playing the ‘heavy’ character and direct the film at the same time? She adds that it was challenging, however, having a clear vision of the film helped her make things easy. She shared that she worked on the story board and screenplay well in advance and would illustrate the same to her associates and assistants. “When in makeup and the bodysuit, I could not run around or talk much. So, to ease the process, I was ready with the directing aspects well in advance.”

She also used her reel character through promotions in Ganeshotsav and Dussehra, which lead to major health issues. “As of now, the doctor has strictly advised me not to wear the body suit anymore. It has caused me physical damage and I have to be careful.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 17:35 IST