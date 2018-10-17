I will be directly accessible to my fans: Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi will be presenting himself in a completely new avatar to his fans on his birthday. The actor will be stepping into the shoes of a radio jockey and will host a show. This is his idea of a return gift to his fans. “Every year, my fans across the state do several things for me. They have constantly showered their love and blessings on me for years. This year, I want to give them something in return. Through Share it with Swapnil , I will be directly accessible to my fans,” says Swapnil.

Radio Mirchi unveiled its newest show Share it with Swapnil with Swapnil Joshi

The Ranangan actor will be interacting with callers and listening to their stories. “Unfortunately, today we have lost the idea of conversation. We don’t really sit and talk it out anymore. Although we have social media, it is a one way medium, there is no real conversation happening. I want to restart the age-old magic of conversations.”

Interestingly, his birthday falls on Dusshera. About his plans for the day, he adds, “I have always worked on my birthdays. This year too, I will be dubbing for Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3. I will then spend some time with my family, where we will visit a temple. Festivals now are special because of Maayra and Raghav [his kids]. They add so much more warmth and love to everything. This Dussehra, I will be spending time with them.”

Leena with Maayra, Swapnil and Raghav

His daughter Maayra, has a special gift planned for him this year. Swapnil shares, “She is planning to gift me a painting, which is basically her using crayons all over my bedroom wall. She told me it is a surprise and it will be ready on my birthday. I have to act surprised when I see it.”

The teaser of the third part of his film, Mumbai Pune Mumbai has garnered great response and Swapnil is overwhelmed. “It is great when audiences accept what you are putting out. This is the first time a third sequel of a Marathi film is being made, it is huge for the whole industry. And, being part of it gives me a huge high. However, it also increases the responsibility and vulnerability of the project. I am humbled at people’s reactions to the teaser, it goes on to show that they are standing by you and reiterating their love for you,” he says.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 18:51 IST