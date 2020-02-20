Indian 2: Costume designer Amritha Ram reveals how Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and she had a ‘providential escape’

regional-movies

After the ghastly accident on the sets on Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 sets on Wednesday that left three dead and 10 injured, new details have emerged from the accident sight. As per costume designer Amritha Ram, who was present on location, it was providential escape for Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and herself, who were seconds away from being crushed.

Amritha took to Twitter and wrote: “Providential escape from the ghastly mishap. Literally ten seconds away from being crushed under. Fortunate Kamal sir, Kajal and I who were right under are safe.” She shared a picture of their crushed canopy under the crane.

The accident occured when a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. As per a statement released by the makers of the movie Lyca Productions, the deceased were identified as assistant director Krishna (rumoured to be close to Shankar), art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode. Roughly around 2000 junior artistes participated in the Bhopal schedule. The team recently also shot in Gwalior as well where they filmed some crucial scenes.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

The first poster, which immediately went viral upon release, featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill. The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Kamal also has Thalaivan Irukkindran, a rumoured sequel to Thevar Magan, in the pipeline. Tipped to be a political thriller, the project will also star Revathy and Vadivelu who played important roles in Thevar Magan.

