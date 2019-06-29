It was difficult to play a suppressed woman: Samidha

Actor Samidha Guru is known for her varied portrayals on television, film, and on stage. The Kapuskondyachi Gosht (2014) actor will now be making her Hindi film debut with Abhinay Deo’s, Doosra.

The actor will be seen playing Plabita Borthakur’s mother and the story is based in Rajasthan. A video audition and few meetings got Samidha the role. “I had honestly forgotten that I had sent a video audition. It was a very organic process of being a part of this film,” she says.

The role has her as a typical housewife, who is suppressed, is not vocal, and yet handles the entire household. “I am nothing like this character. She is calm and comes from an orthodox family. She has restrictions and rules to abide to. On the other hand, in real life, I come from a very liberal family and I am completely opposite to her,” says Samidha.

Samidha with Ankur Vikal and Plabita Borthakur on the sets of Doosra

It was challenging and difficult to play the part, as Samidha had to let go of her ways to get into the thought process of the character. While shooting in Jodhpur for the film, she even met with local women to understand the character and mannerisms. She credits the director for most of it too. “I believe that Abhinay is a brilliant actor and that makes him an excellent director. He would get us to rehearse scenes before the shot, so as to get everything right. He was so precise with his instructions and work. He knows exactly what he wants from the other actor,” says Samidha.

The Mogra Phulala actor adds that learning the dialect and language was another intriguing process. “I am not completely new to Rajasthani culture. I grew up in Nagpur and I was in touch with Rajasthani folk. There was pressure to get it right, but it was fun too,” she adds.

She shares another interesting aspect of the film, where half of it was shot on film as opposed to the recent digital aspect. “Shooting on film was challenging, as you had no scope for retake or making mistakes. It was a different experience altogether and a first time for me,” she concludes.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 19:50 IST