It was so difficult to keep a straight face on set: Amruta

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:56 IST

Her last few films be it Hindi or Marathi are nothing compared to what her next outing in Marathi will be. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar will be seen in an out-and-out comedy entertainer, directed by Priyadarshan Jadhav. It is going to be a first of sorts in many areas for her in this film. “I am working with Priyadarshan Jadhav for the first time. I have never done a comedy film where all the characters, especially women, have equal weightage. And, it also marks my first in the farce comedy genre,” says Amruta Khanvilkar, who plays Shradha in Choricha Mamla.

The Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (2015) actor had a blast on set, with co-actors Jitendra Joshi, Hemant Dhome and Kshitee Jog. “It was so difficult to keep a straight face on set. The combination of Jitu, Hemant and Priyadarshan is completely crazy. And,the film demanded this craziness, too. I cried because I laughed so much. I had a tough time not giggling while scenes were being shot,” she says.

Comedy may be perceived as an easy genre, but Amruta admits that it is not easy to make people laugh and one has to be extremely careful with this genre. “Priyadarshan told me exactly what he wanted out of the character. So, I kept him in mind while playing it. Other than that, I have always admired Juhi Chawla for her comic timing. She has such a pretty face but can crack you up with her comedy at the same time,” she says.

The film has Amruta dance her heart out to a number Album Kaadhaal Kay sung by Shalmali Kholgade. “It was a fun song and I absolutely had a blast. We had such a huge set and I was wearing a dress that weighed 15 kg. But it was completely worth it.”