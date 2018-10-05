Jr NTR’s Aravindha Sametha trailer gets 11 million views on YouTube in two days

Jr NTR’s upcoming film, Aravindha Sametha, is all set to hit theatres on October 11. It’s trailer, which was released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, has garnered 11 million views in only two days, the makers revealed on Thursday. The official Twitter handle of the production house, Haarika & Hassine Creations, made the announcement via a tweet that read, “Thanks for the tremendous love and support! 11 Million Views and Counting for #AravindhaSamethaTrailer. Keep pouring in your love for #RageofTiger.”

The trailer of the film featured Jr NTR in two avatars. One as a lover boy, who tries to woo Pooja Hegde in an urban setting, and the other as the violent man who is out for revenge/justice, in a rural area. The villain is played by actor Jagpathi Babu, and actor Supraja Pathak also plays an important role in the film. While her character eggs Jr NTR on to fight for the good, Pooja, on the other hand, tells him that a man who fights may be strong, but a man who knows how to stop a fight is stronger and better.

The film is about Jr NTR’s struggle between choosing peace over violence and the hurdles that he must cross in his chosen path. In this film, Naga Babu and Esha Rebba will also be seen. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film’s music is given by Thaman S.

Meanwhile, at the recent Aravindha Sametha event, Jr NTR became emotional as he spoke about his late father Nandamuri Harikrishna. He said,”For around one month, there are many things I have been keeping within myself. I don’t know what to say and how to say it. The main reason we both (himself and Kalyan Ram) stopped speaking in public was this. When a person is alive, we don’t understand what they’re worth but after his death, even if we want to know him also he won’t be there among us.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 19:14 IST