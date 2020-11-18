Jr NTR takes a break from RRR shoot for a holiday with family in Dubai: reports

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 16:37 IST

Actor Jr NTR, who recently resumed shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, has taken a break to go on a small holiday with his family. He’s currently vacationing in Dubai and is expected to return soon.

Apparently, NTR rang in Diwali with his family in Dubai. He’s expected to return to India later this week or early next week.

Pinkvilla has reported that the actor has taken off to Dubai amidst the shoot of RRR, which also stars Ram Charan.

The makers of RRR recently unveiled a video of the team shooting in blistering cold weather. In the video, it can be seen that the team themselves warm while trying to shoot.

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character.

Last month, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video.

The project, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which will be released in five languages.

Jr NTR also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with Trivikram in the offing. This film is expected to take off next year.

