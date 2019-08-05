Kamal Haasan goes clean shaven for Indian 2, Thalaivan Irukkindran. See pics

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:27 IST

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has gone clean shaven as he gets ready to commence work on his highly anticipated upcoming Tamil projects Indian 2 and Thalaivan Irukkindran.

In the weekend episode of the third edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, which he hosts, Haasan made a surprise appearance in a clean shaven look. He went on to reveal that he took off his mustache as he’s getting ready to begin work on his pending commitments.

Kamal Haasan unveiled his new look on the sets of ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil.

ndian 2 marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after two decades. The film is slated to go on the floors from August 19 in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

Having teased fans with the first poster of the film on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year; the makers are now geared up to complete shooting the project as planned in a span of next six months.

The film, which will be produced on a lavish budget, will also star Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

Last month, Hassan revealed he has revived Thalaivan Irukkindran, a film he had originally announced nearly three years ago. He has plans to make the film in Hindi and had even roped in Saif Ali Khan to essay a pivotal role.

In a tweet, Haasan confirmed the revival of the project and also confirmed signing AR Rahman.

“Thanks ARR for strengthening the team with your participation. Very few projects feel good and right even as we develop it. Thalaivan Irukkindran is one such. Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious. Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew.”

Lyca Productions is bankrolling Indian 2 as well as Thalaivan Irukkindran.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 16:21 IST