Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 5 lakh each towards FEFSI, daily wage workers of Thalaivi

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:21 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday announced donation worth Rs 5 lakh each towards the welfare of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and to the daily wage workers of upcoming Tamil film, Thalaivi, a biopic on J Jayalalithaa.

“Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, Kangana Ranaut has come forward to donate Rs 5 lakh towards FEFSI union and for the daily wage workers of her film Thalaivi,” read a statement. Thalaivi, being directed by Vijay, stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta and Priyamani among others in key roles.

The film is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages. Kangana, who was last seen in sports drama Panga, spent close to six months on prepping for this project. She underwent Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions.

The project was announced along with its title and first look poster last year on February 25, on the 71st anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

It’s worth mentioning that when Kangana was announced for the titular role, the choice was received with some backlash. Soon after the announcement, Vijay clarified his stand on roping in Kangana and why she’ll justify the character. “This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one,” Vijay said.

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame has been roped in to oversee the writing process. The project has been on floors despite Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa filing a civil suit in the Madras High Court to restrain the team from making a biopic based on her aunt’s life.

