Kannada actor Shubha Poonja to marry boyfriend Sumanth Bilava in December

Kannada actor Shubha Poonja to marry boyfriend Sumanth Bilava in December

Kannada actor Shubha Poonja on Tuesday said she is married to her boyfriend Sumanth Bilava in December. She also shared pictures.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:27 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Shubha oonja and Sumanth BIlava will marry in December this year.
Shubha oonja and Sumanth BIlava will marry in December this year.
         

Well-known Kannada actor Shubha Poonja on Tuesday revealed that she’s all set to enter wedlock with her boyfriend Sumanth Bilava in December. She took to Instagram to announce the news of her wedding. She also shared a couple of pictures with her boyfriend.

“Sharing with you all the pics of the man who I’m going to get married to Sumanth Bilava. I know I’m sharing it a day late but here it is and we will be getting married after the lockdown probably in December,” she wrote.

 

Talking to Times of India, Shubha said: “I have known him for a year. I had attended a couple of programmes of a group that Sumanth is a part of. In fact, the first time we met was when he came to pick me up for one of their events. I found Sumanth quiet and a little introverted, yet someone who loves to do his bit for society, which connected us.”

“I always wanted a partner from a different field. He understands and likes my work, and has absolutely no objection to me continuing to act. So, once we were sure about our relationship, we decided to seek permission from our parents to get married,” she added.

Shubha revealed that she and Sumanth will soon get engaged in an intimate ceremony which will only be attended by near-and-dear ones.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan calls Bollywood’s sudden love for Sushant Singh Rajput ‘ultimate hypocrisy’, says ‘that’s an insult to the dead’

The 36-year-old made her acting debut with 2004 Tamil film Machi. Since then, she has worked in over 20 films with most of her work being in Kannada.

Some of her popular films include Jackpot, Moggina Manasu, Kanteerava and Jai Maruthi 800 among others. Her last release was Kannada film Naragunda Bandaya, which had released in cinemas a day before the national lockdown was announced in March.

