Kannada actor Upendra may star in Mahesh Babu’s next project

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 13:37 IST

Popular Kannada star Upendra may star in a key role in actor Mahesh Babu’s next yet-untitled Telugu project, as per a report by Cinema Express. Upendra’s last on screen Telugu appearance was in 2015 film S/O Sathyamurthy, starring Allu Arjun.

As per the report, the makers of Mahesh Babu’s next film have already approached Upendra with the offer. “The makers reached out to Upendra recently and he really liked both the concept and his role. He is really excited to be a part of the film, but is yet to give his verbal consent to the part as the makers are yet to finalise the modalities and other things,” a source was quoted saying.

Mahesh Babu will be teaming up with director Parasuram for the first time for his next project, which will take off later this year. Currently dubbed SSMB27, the project will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels. Official announcement regarding the film is expected to be made on Mahesh Babu’s father’s birthday on May 31.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Anil Ravipudi directed Telugu entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The movie went on to gross over Rs 200 crore at the box-office.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also starred Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj plays the antagonist. Vijayashanti, who was last on screen in 2006 film, Nayudamma, was seen playing a professor in the movie. Director Anil Ravipudi had said that even after being out action for over a decade, he found Vijayashanti to be extremely disciplined.

Later this year, Mahesh will reunite with Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally for a new project which will release next year.

