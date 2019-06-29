Karan Singh Grover, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes shoot Kasautii Zindagii Kay in Switzerland. See pics and videos

TV actors Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and actor Karan Singh Grover have begun shooting for the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in Switzerland. Pictures from the shoot have surfaced online are going viral.

One set of the pictures and videos show Erica in a light green sari while Parth wears a light pink tshirt.

Erica was quite impressed by the bathroom of her hotel and shared several pictures on her Instagram. “Day 1 in the alps bathroom click.” Erica can be seen in a black top and printed leggings paired with a baby pink jacket in the pictures.

The actors left for Switzerland late Tuesday and have been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram.Sharing a picture of himself, Parth wrote, “Scenic #hermes #wanderlust @thegreydot” He also shared a few short videos on Instagram story, giving fans a peek into the scenic beauty that he is enjoying in Switzerland.

On the show, Parth plays Anurag and Erica essays the role of Prerna. Karan recently made his entry on Kasautii Zindagii Kayy as Mr Bajaj. Hina Khan has played the vamp, Komolika, on the show. Her character was killed as she took a break from TV as her short film called Lines, which is also her first film, went to the prestigious Cannes Film festival this year. She also made her red carpet debut.

She recently returned from her extended European vacation a few days ago and visited the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and also shared pictures with Erica on her Instagram. Hina is reportedly working on her debut film.

Karan recently made his much-anticipated entry on the show. He had played a pivotal role in the original series but is now reprising Ronit Roy’s role who essayed the role of Mr Bajaj in the original.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 19:54 IST