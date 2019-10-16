e-paper
KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty likely to make Tamil debut with Vikram

Srinidhi Shetty made her acting debut with the hit Kannada film KGF. She will make her Tamil debut with Vikram’s next film.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:05 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Srinidhi Shetty made her film debut with Yash starrer KGF.
Srinidhi Shetty made her film debut with Yash starrer KGF.(Instagram)
         

Actor Srinidhi Shetty, who made her acting debut via Kannada film KGF, is all set to foray into Tamil filmdom with Vikram’s next yet-untitled project. An official announcement from the makers is yet awaited.

It is learnt from reliable sources that Srinidhi is most likely to be pared with Vikram in the project, current dubbed Chiyaan Vikram 58. Priya Bhavani Shankar is believed to be playing one of the leads as well.

To be produced 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors recently and the makers plan to release it in April 2020.

 

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on

“This film will be a pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

 

Talking about the project, Ajay told Times of India: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

The first look poster, which was released in June, features what appears to be Vikram in multiple avatars he will be seen in the film. There are rumours that Vikram might be seen playing a photographer in the film which will be an out-and-out action-thriller.

The industry grapevine is that Vikram will be seen sporting 25 different looks in the film.

The makers have approached a US-based to design Vikram’s different looks in the film. The first look poster, which was released in June, features what appears to be Vikram in multiple avatars he will be seen in the film.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:04 IST

Regional Movies