KGF: Chapter 2 to release worldwide on October 23, makers unveil new poster

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 19:30 IST

The second chapter of upcoming Kannada action thriller KGF, which stars Yash in the lead, will hit the screens worldwide on October 23, its makers revealed on Friday. The makers confirmed the release date via a new poster.

Directed by Prashant Neel, the second chapter also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles. In KGF 2, which will hit the screens this October, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises as king of a gold mine.

Sanjay plays a character called Adheera. In KGF chapter 1, director Prashant Neel kept the identity of Adheera under wraps. However, we get to learn it’s a character hungry for power and wants to become the ruler of Kolar gold mines. Loyal to his brother, Suryavardhan, he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mine and allows the reign of his nephew Garuda, in honour of his brother’s dying wish.

In a recent interview, Yash said Dutt was the first choice for the role of Adheera. He also said that KGF 2 will be bigger and better than the first part.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says ex ‘begged and pleaded’ to be forgiven after she caught him cheating

“When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2,” he said.

Despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, KGF collected big money at the ticket windows. It is the biggest grossing Kannada film with over Rs. 100 crore in gross earnings.

Follow @htshowbiz for more