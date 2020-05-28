e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Malayalam actor Gokulan gets married to long-time girlfriend Dhanya in lockdown, poses for wedding pic with mask on

Malayalam actor Gokulan gets married to long-time girlfriend Dhanya in lockdown, poses for wedding pic with mask on

Malayalam actor Gokulan and Dhanya got married in a temple in Ernakulam, Kerala. See their pictures here.

regional-movies Updated: May 28, 2020 16:04 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Actor Jayasurya, who worked with Gokulan in Punyalan Agarbattis, shared the news on social media.
Actor Jayasurya, who worked with Gokulan in Punyalan Agarbattis, shared the news on social media.
         

Malayalam actor Gokulan, best known for his performance in Punyalan Agarbattis, got married on Thursday to his long-time girlfriend Dhanya in lockdown. The wedding took place in a temple in Ernakulam, Kerala. The couple tied the knot in front of their family members and avoided crowd due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In pictures that have gone viral from the wedding on social media, both Gokulan and Dhanya are seen wearing masks. Actor Jayasurya, who shared screen space with Gokulan in Punyalan Agarbattis, took to Facebook to share the news congratulate the couple.

Sharing a picture, Jayasurya wrote in Malayalam: “All blessings for my Jimbruttan’s wedding (sic).”

 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals how Saif Ali Khan has changed her: ‘To not always be running after money, success, fame’

Gokulan began his career as a theatre artiste. He made his acting debut with Malayalam thriller Amen. Some of other popular work includes Lal Bahadur Shasthri, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha and Ramante Edanthottam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
LIVE| Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine, drugs: Niti Aayog
LIVE| Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine, drugs: Niti Aayog
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Liquor baron hires 180-seater plane to ferry three family members, help: Report
Liquor baron hires 180-seater plane to ferry three family members, help: Report
Beware! A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users
Beware! A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In