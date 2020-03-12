e-paper
Malayalam actor Shaji Thilakan dies at 55

Malayalam television actor and son of late veteran actor Thilakan, Shaji Thilakan died on Wednesday.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:20 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Shaji Thilakan worjed in daily soap Aniyathi.
         

Malayalam actor Shaji Thilakan, son of late veteran actor Thilakan, died in Kochi at Amrita hospital on Wednesday. He was 55. According to a report by Manorama online, Shaji was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailment.

Unlike his father, Shaji was not popular as an actor. He had only starred in one Malayalam film Sagara Charithram, which never released. However, Shaji had made a mark in television with his performance in daily soap Aniyathi, in which he played a negative role.

Shaji was an employee of Apollo Tyres. He was born to Thilakan from his second marriage with Shantha. Shammi Thilakan and Shobi Thilakan, who are actors as well, are his brothers.

Shaji is survived by his wife Indira and daughter Abhirami Thilakan.

