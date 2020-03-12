Malayalam actor Shaji Thilakan dies at 55

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:20 IST

Malayalam actor Shaji Thilakan, son of late veteran actor Thilakan, died in Kochi at Amrita hospital on Wednesday. He was 55. According to a report by Manorama online, Shaji was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailment.

Unlike his father, Shaji was not popular as an actor. He had only starred in one Malayalam film Sagara Charithram, which never released. However, Shaji had made a mark in television with his performance in daily soap Aniyathi, in which he played a negative role.

Also read: Dhaakad shelved because Manikarnika was a flop, says Ahmed Khan, apologises after Rangoli Chandel calls him ‘atrocious filmmaker’

Shaji was an employee of Apollo Tyres. He was born to Thilakan from his second marriage with Shantha. Shammi Thilakan and Shobi Thilakan, who are actors as well, are his brothers.

Shaji is survived by his wife Indira and daughter Abhirami Thilakan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more