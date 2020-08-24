e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Malayalam filmmaker AB Raj dies at 95

Malayalam filmmaker AB Raj dies at 95

Malayalam filmmaker AB Raj, who made movies such as Sasthram Jayichu Manushyan Thottu, Pachanottukal, Kazhukan, has died.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
AB Raj has died in Chennai.
AB Raj has died in Chennai.
         

Noted Malayalam filmmaker A B Raj, also known as A Bhaskar Raj, who had been active in the world of movies for over three decades since 1951, died at his residence in Chennai on Sunday, film industry sources said.

The 95 year-old director died of cardiac arrest, according to his son-in-law Ponvannan. Raj is survived by three children, including noted actor Saranya Ponvannan.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death.Born in Madurai in 1925, Raj started his film career in the late 1940s under the guidance of T R Sundaram.He went to Sri Lanka in 1951 and during his 10-year-long stay in the islandnation, directed 11 Sinhalese movies, FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Directors’ Union said in a statement in Kochi.

Condoling his demise, FEFKA Directors’ Union said that the veteran filmmaker, whose parents belonged to Alappuzha in Kerala, had directed around 50 Malayalam films between 1968 and 1985. Kaliyalla Kalyanam was his first Malayalam movie.

Also read: Rupal Patel reacts to viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video: ‘I am humbled and honoured’

Sasthram Jayichu Manushyan Thottu, Pachanottukal, Kazhukan, Irumbazhikal, Light House and Thaalam Thettiya Tharattu are the other popular Malayalam movies directed by Raj.

Ormikkan Omanikkan, directed in 1985, was his last Malayalam movie. Raj has also directed Tamil films. Vijayan condoled the demise of Raj, saying he has made notable contributions to the Malayalam film sector.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In