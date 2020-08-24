Rupal Patel reacts to viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video: ‘I am humbled and honoured’

tv

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:09 IST

Television actor Rupal Patel, who played the iconic Kokila Ben in hit Star Plus soap Saath Nibaana Saathiya, is quite pleased with becoming a meme. Over the weekend, an edited video of her from the show went massively viral and it’s all that anyone is talking about.

Musician Yashraj Mukhate turned a scene from the show into a foot-tapping, highly addictive song and shared it on his social media accounts. The video went viral in no time and has raked in 4.9 million views on Instagram and endless memes on Twitter.

Speaking to India Today, Rupal said, “I was pleasantly surprised and also shocked I could never imagine that my dialogues can turn into a rap song. Since yesterday I have been getting so many warm and appreciative messages. Fans, friends and family members have been calling and congratulating me. Even Smriti Irani shared the music video on her social media. What else can I say? I am humbled and honoured. Grateful to almighty and also Star Plus for giving me this opportunity.”

Rupal added that she sourced Yashraj’s number and called him to thank him. “I spoke to Yashraj and thanked him. He has utilised his creativity nicely and that made this song viral. No doubt Kokila Modi is an iconic character but now this rap song will make her more memorable in people’s hearts,” she said.

Yashraj, meanwhile, has also been bombarded with phone calls and new social media followers. “I haven’t slept for the last two days as I have been consistently getting calls. And I was so taken aback when last evening, Kokilaben (Rupal Patel) called me on my personal number. It was an unbelievable experience as I never expected the video would reach her,” he told The Indian Express.

