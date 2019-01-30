Mammootty’s Madhura Raja to feature Sunny Leone in special song. See first pic

Actor Sunny Leone will make her first appearance in Malayalam cinema with a special song in Mammootty’s upcoming film Madhura Raja. Actor Aju Varghese shared a picture of the two on his Facebook page from the shoot. In the picture, Sunny is seen in a golden dress, smiling at Mammootty. Other crew members can also be spotted in the picture.

However, according to a report in The News Minute, Aju took the picture off Facebook after it was turned into sexually explicit memes. The same picture is still available on Aju’s Twitter and Instagram profiles.

Madhura Raja is the sequel to Mammotty’s 2010 film Pokkiri Raja, which was directed by Vysakh. This film also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shriya Saran and Siddique in pivotal roles. Madhura Raja, however, will not see Prithviraj. Reports suggest that the film will have Tamil actor Jai play a pivotal role in the film.

Sunny will also play the lead role in her first Malayalam film soon. The film, titled Rangeela, is directed by Santosh Nair and produced by Jayalal Menon under the banner of Backwater studios. Sunny shared a poster and wrote, “Hey everyone.. I’m going to make my Debut in Malayalam Film industry in Rangeela. Shoot for the same starts from the first week of February.”

Sunny is also looking forward to the release of her first multi-lingual south Indian film Veeramadevi, which is currently stalled due to public opinion that Sunny shouldn’t do the film.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 14:02 IST