Watch Sunny Leone celebrate 18 million followers on Instagram by dancing to Aankh Maare with husband Daniel Weber

Film actor and television host Sunny Leone is over the moon after crossing 18 million followers on Instagram. To celebrate the big numbers, she broke into a happy dance with husband Daniel Weber and shared a fun new video on Instagram.

In the video, Sunny and Daniel are seen dancing to Simmba’s hit song, Aankh Maare, in the tea gardens of Siliguri. “Thanks everyone 18million!! Woohoo! Time to dance and celebrate with @dirrty99. Love all 18 million of you!,” she captioned the video.

Sunny and Daniel shared a few pictures with Tibetan monks on Sunday. “Amazing to get a chance to visit Tashi Gomang Stupa India !! Thank you for having us !!!!,” Daniel captioned the pictures. Sunny also shared a video from the Bagdogra airport, thanking the police for providing her with security.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta reveal what they hate about Aishwarya Rai on KWK

“Ya know...another day at the office! Ha! Thanks Bagdogra Airport for police, security and army officers to make it safely onto the plane!,” she captioned two videos shared on Instagram.

Before making her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s 2012 thriller, Jism 2, Sunny participated in the controversial reality television series Bigg Boss. Later, she featured in movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade and Tera Intezaar. Earlier last year, she even launched a digital series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, based on her life.

Apart from films and shows, Sunny recently performed in Bangladeshi musician Taposh’s music video titled Lovely Accident, which was produced under her and her husband’s production banner SunCity Media and Entertainment.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 12:36 IST