Mangesh Desai trains with QRT team for 21 days

Actor Mangesh Desai, who turned a year older on Friday is looking forward to his next film, which will see him play a commando. Titled Lal Batti, the film is directed by Girish Mohite and is inspired by real life incidents.

Interestingly, it was Mangesh, who came across the story a while ago and wanted to be a part of it. Sharing details, the Judgement actor, says, “I am extremely close to the Thane police department. I am in touch with all their departments and keep working with them to spread social awareness.”

During one of his chats with senior inspector Shrikant Sondhe, and an online search later, he came across a story of Ganesh Dhangre, a member of Thane’s Quick Response Team (QRT). “The story of Ganesh is inspirational, overwhelming and heartwarming. When I heard it, I immediately knew that I have to tell this story. This young boy, lost his way as a six-year-old. He was then brought up at an orphanage. However, he never gave up on the idea of reuniting with his family. It was Sondhe who took up the search seriously,” says Mangesh, who adds, what happens next is told in the film.

The Ekk Albela (2016) actor shares that he was inspired by the way the young man was hopeful and positive. He did not let anything affect his growing up. “We have heard of young boys going astray. However, Ganesh stood his ground and worked hard to make a name for himself. He thought if he became famous, he would appear in newspapers and eventually his mum would find him,” he adds.

Actor Mangesh in a still from Lal Batti

Mangesh, who plays Sondhe in the film, wanted to ensure that his portrayal does justice to the story. He says, “We are a team of seven actors who play the main characters in the film. We went through a QRT training process to understand the body language, psyche and more of these men. And, you won’t believe me, but our trainers did not treat us as actors. We were given the exact same training what actual members are given. It was a rigorous process!”

On a personal note, for the past few years, Mangesh has stopped celebrating his birthday. “Earlier, I would have parties and huge celebrations. However, now I use the money in helping someone needy or donate it to a social cause. I also ensure that I am working on the day,” he says.

He recalls how while growing up birthdays meant a completely different thing for him. “As a child, I would eagerly wait to see what my parents have planned to gift me. In college, it was all about how my friends will surprise me. I remember one particular incident, where they tricked me by sending a love note on my birthday. I was in the 11th standard and thrilled to bits to have received a card from a girl. I treated them in college only to realise later that it was a prank!” he laughs.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 19:37 IST