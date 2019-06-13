Manmadhudu 2 teaser: Nagarjuna ‘doesn’t fall in love, he makes love’ as a charming playboy

The teaser of Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming Telugu romantic comedy Manmadhudu 2 was released on Thursday and it promises that the film will be a fun story of a 40-something playboy who ‘doesn’t fall in love but only makes love’.

An extension of Nagarjuna’s character from the first part which released over a decade ago, Manmadhudu 2 looks like a solid addition to the franchise.

The opening shot of the teaser shows Divyadarshini’s character tell Nagarjuna that his good looks won’t be of any use if he doesn’t consider getting married now as he’s way past marriageable age. The rest of the teaser is all about people mocking the idea of Nagarjuna thinking of getting married so late. There’s even a scene in which veteran actor Lakshmi tells Nagarjuna that he’s still a virgin and he shouldn’t have waited so long to get married.

In the next shot, we see a dejected Nagarjuna and as the camera zooms in on him he breaks into a sly smile. This is followed by scenes of make out session between Nagarjuna and multiple women.

The teaser, which confirms the film will hit the screens on August 9th, closes with Nagarjuna’s line, ‘I don’t fall in love. I make love’.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh, Akshara Gowda and Rao Ramesh among others.

The film, a sequel to super hit flick Manmadhudu, marks the first time collaboration Rakul and Nagarjuna as a pair on screen.

This is Rahul’s second directorial project. He made his debut as a director last year with Telugu romantic drama Chi La Sow, which was bankrolled by Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios.

