Mohanlal calls MeToo a short-lived fad, later says he doesn’t know much about the movement

Actor Mohanlal termed the MeToo movement a fad with a short lifespan during a press conference in Dubai. Later, during an interview, he backtracked from the statement and said that it was not right to just comment on it as he did not know much about the movement.

During the press conference, the actor had stated, “There’s no big problem in the Malayalam industry … You shouldn’t think of the #MeToo as a movement actually. It’s a fad and it’s turning into something of a fashion. Anything like that will have a lifespan for a bit,” and added, “It [sexual misconduct] can happen anywhere in life, not just in films.”

Later, during an interview to Gulf News, Mohanlal spoke about Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes’ (AMMA) actions in connection to actor Dileep’s reinstatement and resignation in the film body and how women in the industry had to form a collective for better representation the industry. When asked if his earlier comments criticized the women who had shared their stories as part of MeToo movement, he said, “We [men] can also come out with a #MeToo, gender-wise. I cannot make a comment on that. Only when you experience something like that, you can make a comment on it. Just giving a comment on it isn’t the right thing. I don’t know much about it.”

As AMMA’s chief, Mohanlal was caught in controversy when the film body decided to reinstate actor Dileep, who is accused in a Malayalam actress’ sexual assault case. The actor was in Dubai to promote a five-hour song and dance show that is being organized by AMMA to collect funds for rehabilitation of Kerala flood victims.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 16:09 IST