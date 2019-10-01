e-paper
My struggle began after my first hit: Aroh Welankar

The actor, who was in town for a meet and greet with fans, spoke about popularity, success and more

regional-movies Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:07 IST
Anjali Shetty
Anjali Shetty
Hindustan Times, Pune
Aroh Welankar, poses for a picture at Space Bar, Koregaon Park in Pune during a meet and greet session
Aroh Welankar, poses for a picture at Space Bar, Koregaon Park in Pune during a meet and greet session(SHANKAR NARAYAN/HTPHOTO)
         

In 2014, actor Aroh Welankar shot to fame with his Marathi film Rege. The Puneite was praised for his nuanced performance as a college student stuck in the web of mafia. Cut to 2019, the actor is now garnering attention for his real and transparent portrayal on Bigg Boss Marathi.

Talking about his best moment, he says, “I was in Pune recently for a meet and greet with my fans. It was an overwhelming feeling. People liked the fact that I was myself,” says Aroh.

Though his debut film was a hit, Aroh wasn’t in the limelight after that. He shares that he worked on two films after, but they did not release. “They were not shelved but they did not release either. They were really big projects and I had to say no to a lot of work. This caused a gap which was not deliberate,” he says.

However, Aroh quickly admits that he never let success or popularity get to him and hence it was easy to get by the struggle. “Rege was my first film, and it did make me very popular. However, my struggle as an actor began after my debut film. But I was positive throughout. Now with BB Marathi, I am back in the limelight, I am not letting it affect me now too. I am just trying to capitalise on it for work.”

In the meantime he did Marathi film Ghantaa (2016), Marathi television series Gulmohar and a Hindi play Savita Damodar Paranjape. “I did not consciously stay away but also believe the lesser you are seen the more you are sold. It means, your value increases if you are not all over the place,” he says. Aroh is now looking forward to some exciting projects.

His wife Ankita has been a rock through his life, starting from his college days. “She has been there for me emotionally and financially since college. There are times when she can’t understand the emotional turmoil of my work, but she has stood by me,” he concludes.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 17:06 IST

