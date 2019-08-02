My wife and son are my biggest critics: Sanjay Narvekar

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:07 IST

Actor Sanjay Narvekar follows a yearly ritual without fail. He ensures that he does at least one play a year to stay close to theatre. He believes theatre gives you the chance to enhance your acting skills and hones your abilities. “A theatre actor always calls his play a prayog (experiment). The reason being, you can explore and experiment with the character in every show. The instant reaction from the audience helps you tweak your performances and enhance it as well,” says Sanjay.

The actor who was a part of 2018’s Ye Re Ye Re Paisa, will be seen in its sequel, too. Sanjay is glad to be a part of the new ensemble cast. “The fact that a sequel is being made means the first film did well. The story is not the same, we have new characters and a completely different plot,” says the actor.

The first edition was directed by Sanjay Jadhav and the sequel is being directed by Hemant Dhome. Sanjay shares that both have their distinctive approach and it has been a learning experience. “I always see what a director expects out of me, and what I can give to a character. I, then, combine both and present a collage. I present my view or suggestion but ultimately, I try and understand what the director says. Because it is their vision and it is important that our thoughts match,” he says.

Sanjay has been part of the industry for over three decades and yet prefers to look at each film as his first. “After the completion of a film, I feel like a struggler again. My wife (Asita) and son Aryan are my biggest critics and keep me grounded. They do not shy away from criticising my work. I get no special treatment at home. Asita comes with a strong theatre background, so she doesn’t mince her words. I am glad that I have that personal touch of criticism,” he concludes.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 20:07 IST