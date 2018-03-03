Naga Chaitanya, R Madhavan’s Savyasachi first look to be revealed on March 16

Naga Chaitanya’s next, Savyasachi’s first look will be released on March 18. The film stars Nidhi Agarwal opposite Chaitanya and R Madhavan plays a key role in the film along with Bhumika.

A statement from the makers revealed that the team is currently shooting important sequences in Hyderabad. “Savyasachi is a special film for our entire unit. We have skilled technical team headed by Chandoo Mondeti carrying out the production schedules at brisk pace. Currently, film’s unit is canning important scenes with Naga Chaitanya, Bhumika and other key artists in Hyderabad. After the pack up of this schedule, team will leave to the USA for a pivotal schedule.”

The statement from producers Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan added, “R Madhavan happens to be the special artist in Savyasachi. He plays a character which makes the project really interesting and exciting.”

MM Keeravani will score the music. It will be his first project after the hugely successfuly Baahubali 2.

Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti will collaborate for the second time after working together on Premam remake, XYZ. The film bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers is slated to release on June 14.

The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rao Ramesh and Thagubothu Ramesh in supporting roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more