Naga Chaitanya’s Shailaja Reddy Alludu first look out, Ramya Krishnan is also there

The first look of Naga Chaitanya’s film Shailaja Reddy Alludu was released on Monday. Naga Chaitanya is playing the son-in-law of Ramya Krishnan in the film. The film also features Anu Emmanuel as Shailaja Reddy’s daughter. The first look features Ramya on a throne-like chair, sporting a disapproving look, while Chay and Anu stand beside her.

Alludu is here to entertain you and win your hearts. Presenting you the first look poster of @chay_akkineni 's #ShailajaReddyAlludu co-starring @meramyakrishnan & @itsAnuEmannuel in the direction of @directorMaruthi. Produced by @vamsi84. Getting ready to meet you at theatres! pic.twitter.com/rhmtQrAS1y — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) July 9, 2018

The first look of #ShailajaReddyAlludu as promised by @DirectorMaruthi who entertains me off screen as much as he is going to entertain you all onscreen .. always a pleasure working with @SitharaEnts , Anu Emmanuel .. Ramya Garu’s role is going to be something to watch out for! pic.twitter.com/r36FttKx9Z — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) July 9, 2018

The film is directed by Maruthi Dasari, whose last film Mahanubhavudu was received well by the audience. The official release date of the film hasn’t been announced yet.