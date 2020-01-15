Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi film titled Love Story, see first-look poster

regional-movies

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer upcoming Telugu intense romantic drama has been titled Love Story. The first-look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Sankranti.

The project, directed by Sekhar Kammula, marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Talking about the project, Kammula had said: “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

“Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He’s completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair’s performances will stand out,” Kammula said.

The film, being produced by Ram Mohan Rao, will be wrapped up in three schedules. The project went on the floors last September and it’s currently on the verge of being completed. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens this summer.

Chaitanya was last seen in Venky Mama and Majili, which also starred Samantha in a crucial role. In Majili, he played a failed cricketer turned rowdy. It was his first release post marriage with wife Samantha Akkineni.

There are reports that Naga Chaitanya will next team up with director Parasuram for a romantic comedy. An official announcement regarding the project can be expected to be made soon.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, has begun shooting for Rana Daggubati’s Virataparvam, in which she plays a Naxal. Last seen in Suriya’s NGK, Pallavi has a interesting slate of projects in her kitty currently.

