e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Nagarjuna responds to rumours of IT raid: ‘This is news to me. No such raid has happened on me or my offices’

After IT raids on Telugu stars Suresh Babu and Nani’s offices were conducted, there were rumours that Nagarjuna’s office was also raided by IT officials. The Manmadhudu 2 star has now responded.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 24, 2019 15:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nagarjuna has refuted rumours of IT raids on his office or residence.
Nagarjuna has refuted rumours of IT raids on his office or residence.
         

Actor Nagarjuna has rubbished rumours of income tax raids at his house and called it all “news” to himself. Nagarjuna took to Twitter to put all the rumours to rest. “Quite a few of my friends Have been calling me and asking me if I had raid from the income tax department!! This is news to me no such raid has happened on me or my offices. FYI,” he tweeted.

Rumours about raids to his place began surfacing after income tax officials conducted searches at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad, owned by popular Telugu film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu and his family, on Wednesday. “Searches are being conducted at the residences and offices of Suresh Babu. They are part of verification of records,” sources told PTI.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav claims Sidharth Shukla became a ‘torturing machine’ for him

Popular actor Venkatesh is younger brother of Suresh and father of actor Rana Daggubati. The Daggubati family owns Telugu productions house Suresh Productions.

According to a Tollywood report, Telugu star Nani’s residence and office were also raided by income tax officials. Nani is expected to be summoned on Monday by IT officials for further questioning.

Nagarjuna was recently seen on the small screen hosting Bigg Boss 3 Telugu and also starred in Rahul Ravindran’s Manmadhudu 2, in which he was paired with Rakul Preet Singh. Nagarjuna will soon feature alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

As per reports, Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist in Brahmastra and has already shot in Varanasi in June. “Nagarjuna’s character, along with his students, undertakes an expedition to restore an ancient temple along the banks of the Ganga,” a Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra
NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs
Nation showed maturity, patience on Ayodhya verdict: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat
Nation showed maturity, patience on Ayodhya verdict: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Maharashtra governor’s action immune from judicial scrutiny: BJP in SC
Maharashtra governor’s action immune from judicial scrutiny: BJP in SC
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Regional Movies