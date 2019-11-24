Nagarjuna responds to rumours of IT raid: ‘This is news to me. No such raid has happened on me or my offices’

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 15:08 IST

Actor Nagarjuna has rubbished rumours of income tax raids at his house and called it all “news” to himself. Nagarjuna took to Twitter to put all the rumours to rest. “Quite a few of my friends Have been calling me and asking me if I had raid from the income tax department!! This is news to me no such raid has happened on me or my offices. FYI,” he tweeted.

Quite a few of my friends Have been calling me and asking me if I had raid from the income tax department!! This is news to me😳 no such raid has happened on me or my offices. FYI — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 22, 2019

Rumours about raids to his place began surfacing after income tax officials conducted searches at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad, owned by popular Telugu film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu and his family, on Wednesday. “Searches are being conducted at the residences and offices of Suresh Babu. They are part of verification of records,” sources told PTI.

Popular actor Venkatesh is younger brother of Suresh and father of actor Rana Daggubati. The Daggubati family owns Telugu productions house Suresh Productions.

According to a Tollywood report, Telugu star Nani’s residence and office were also raided by income tax officials. Nani is expected to be summoned on Monday by IT officials for further questioning.

Nagarjuna was recently seen on the small screen hosting Bigg Boss 3 Telugu and also starred in Rahul Ravindran’s Manmadhudu 2, in which he was paired with Rakul Preet Singh. Nagarjuna will soon feature alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

As per reports, Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist in Brahmastra and has already shot in Varanasi in June. “Nagarjuna’s character, along with his students, undertakes an expedition to restore an ancient temple along the banks of the Ganga,” a Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying.

