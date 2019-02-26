Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan starrer NTR Mahanayakudu crashes at box-office

The second part in the NTR biopic titled Mahanayakudu, which released amid high expectations last week, has registered very low numbers at the box-office in its opening weekend.

According to trade sources, the film managed to collect a meagre worldwide share of Rs 3.40 crore in its opening weekend, registering record low numbers for a Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Mahanayakudu follows the political journey of NTR from a novice to a fearless leader, and how he was dethroned by his own ally.

The trade had bet big on the second part of the biopic following the debacle of the first part.

What’s shocking is that the second part has emerged as a bigger disaster than the first part. The numbers have sent shock waves across the trade.

“The industry has not witness such low numbers for a star-studded project. Unlike the first part, Mahanayakudu couldn’t even register a solid start the ticket window. The film’s start at the box-office has shocked everyone. This is one among the biggest disasters of all time in Telugu filmdom,” trade analyst Trinath told Hindustan Times.

The film also stars Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

The film’s review in Hindustan Times said: “The lack of drama made the first part nothing more than a grand retelling of crucial moments from the life of a legend of among Telugu speaking people. However, the second part of the biopic — NTR Mahanayakudu — makes up for the lack of drama in the first part and plays out like a politically fueled story of NTR’s journey in politics.”

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 13:22 IST