Home / Regional Movies / Nani, Sai Pallavi reunite for upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy

Nani, Sai Pallavi reunite for upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy will star Nani and Sai Pallavi in prominent roles. It will feature two other heroines and will be directed by Taxiwaala director Rahul Sankrityan.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:10 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nani and Sai Pallavi were seen together in Middle Class Abbayi before.
         

Actors Nani and Sai Pallavi, who had previously worked together in Middle Class Abbayi, are set to reunite for upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy, reliable sources have confirmed. Even though an official announcement is awaited, a source from the production house has confirmed the development.

To be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature three heroines. Sai Pallavi has been confirmed as one of the leading ladies. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Having previously worked together with Nani in Jersey and Gang Leader, the duo is joining hands for the third time.

Not long ago, rumours emerged that AR Rahman will most likely compose music for this project. Turns out, the makers have gone ahead and finalised Anirudh Ravichander. Shyam Singha Roy, which is gearing up for Christmas release, is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.

Nani currently has three projects in his kitty. His immediate release will be Indraganti Mohan Krishna directed V, in which he’s played the antagonist. The film also stars Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas in key roles. When the project was announced, Nani was thrilled to play a negative role. He wrote on Twitter: “He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But, this time it’s different. Your friendly neighborhood bad ass joins the party.”

Tipped to be an action-thriller, V marks the reunion of Nani and Mohan Krishna for the third time after Ashta Chamma and Gentleman. Nani also has Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish in the pipeline. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies.

