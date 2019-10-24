Nani’s second production venture titled Hit, see first-look poster

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:16 IST

Actor Nani, who made his debut as producer with National Award-winning film Awe, has announced that his second production venture is titled Hit, and it will star Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead.

On Thursday, Nani took to Twitter to announce the title of the project along with its first look. The film had its official launch via a puja ceremony.

“WPC production no 2 is Hit. Starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. Introducing director Sailesh Kolanu. We proudly bring you a unique concept and introduce some great talent yet again and the team needs all your blessings as well roll today,” Nani tweeted.

WPC production no 2 is #HIT 😊



*ing #VishwakSen @iRuhaniSharma

Introducing dir Sailesh

Music by @viveksagar #Manikandan @PrashantiTipirn



We proudly bring you a unique concept and introduce some great talent yet again and the team need all your blessings as we roll today :) pic.twitter.com/WHRfbNT3Sr — Nani (@NameisNani) October 24, 2019

The first-look poster features Vishwak’s left eye and it’s surrounded by fire on one side and splashing blood on the other. The title has the tagline The First Case. Could this be a story of a hit-and-run case? The rest of the cast and crew will be officially announced soon. Nani will present the film via his banner Wall Poster Cinema.

As a producer, Nani made a smashing debut with Awe, which was exceptionally well received by audiences and did very well at the box office. The film featured Kajal Aggarwal in the title role as a character suffering from multiple split personality disorder.

On turning producer with Awe, Nani had said in an interview: “The success of Awe has been overwhelming, simply because its reception was beyond our expectations.”

“It was not meant to be a film for everybody. We had made it for a section of the audience and they loved it. But what really surprised us was that the film was celebrated by one and all. We received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike,” Nani said, adding he couldn’t have been happier as a producer. “When you win backing such an experimental film, there can be nothing more rewarding.”

On the acting front, Nani was recently seen playing a wannabe writer who helps a group of women avenge the death of their loved ones in Gang Leader.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 13:15 IST