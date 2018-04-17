Nayanthara signs another heroine-centric film called Kottayam Kurbana

With interesting projects such as Imaikka Nodigal, Kolayuthir Kaalam and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in her kitty this year, Nayanthara has taken full control of her career and she’s done so in style. Recently, she signed a dark comedy titled Co Co, directed by debutant Nelson Dilip Kumar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

With half a dozen projects in the offing, including a yet-untitled thriller to be helmed by Arivazhagan, she has now signed a female-centric Malayalam project titled Kottayam Kurbana.

Last seen in Malayalam film Puthiya Niyamam, Nayanthara has a film called Love Action Drama with Nivin Pauly in her kitty. Currently shooting Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, she is expected to join the sets of Ajith’s Viswasam as soon as the strike in Kollywood is over. It was recently announced that Nayanthara is expected to commence shooting for Aramm 2 from September. She played a district collector in Aramm, which released last year and was extremely well received by audiences and critics alike.

“By September, Nayanthara will be relieved of all her current commitments. In the end of Aramm, a lead to the sequel was hinted and following the tremendous response for the film, the makers decided to make the sequel. Originally, the plan was to make Aramm 2 next year but producer Rajesh felt making it this year would be more appropriate,” a source said, adding that the sequel may feature Nayanthara in the role of a politician.

Follow @htshowbiz for more