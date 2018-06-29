Nidhhi Agerwal is extremely happy with her Telugu projects, is in awe of her co-stars

Nidhhi Agerwal’s debut Telugu film, Savyasachi, alongside actor Naga Chaitanya, is set to release shortly, and the actor is already shooting in London with Akhil Akkineni for her second Telugu film. She’s not just grateful for good offers but also amazing co-stars.

“Naga Chaitanya has been the sweetest. He has a great aura; and you know he is a good guy. He is a strong performer, the perfect mix of a natural and intelligent actor. He has been around for a long time and has so much of experience. I’ve learned so much [from him],” says Nidhhi, who then excitedly jumps to talking about her film with Akkineni.

“It’s a love story. I’m excited and a bit nervous, too. I feel this is going to be my toughest film so far. Even though I’ve worked in love stories already (Munna Michael; her debut Bollywood film, and Savyasachi), this is something different in the same genre,” she adds.

The fact that Nidhhi hails from Bangalore, asked Hailing from Bangalore, asked if there are challenges for a Bollywood actor trying to make a mark in the Telugu film industry, she says, “It’s [nothing but] just the pressure of not knowing the language that looks as a challenge. I quite like the way regional film industries work. Everyone is so humble. It’s very positive atmosphere and you can see how everyone is dedicated towards working on a good film,” says Nidhhi, adding that no challenge takes away the joy, which comes from working with a good team.

And does the tag of being a Bollywood actor have any effect when she started working with a different film industry? “I have been treated really well. They try to make you a little more comfortable because they know you are familiar with a different language. If I want to do commercial film, I will go out and do something very edgy and interesting. That’s the whole idea behind working with a different industry,” she says, adding that an interesting Bollywood project is also on cards.

Follow @htshowbiz for more