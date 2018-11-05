Nithya Menen’s first look as Savitri in NTR biopic Kathanayakudu revealed. See pic

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s biopic is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2019 and actor Nithya Menen’s first look from the film was released on Monday on social media. She plays legendary actor Savitri in the film.

Nithya took to Twitter and wrote, “Proud to present to you, my first look as Savitri amma ... :) A poster from the iconic song in ‘Gundamma Katha’...” The film also stars Rakul Preet as Sridevi and the actor’s first look was also released in October on social media. Initially, Keerthy Suresh was expected to play the role of Savitri, after Mahanati. However, the actor backed out citing date issues.

Proud to present to you, my first look as Savitri amma ... :) A poster from the iconic song in 'Gundamma Katha'..... 😊

#NTRBiopic pic.twitter.com/vdfLAm5xPy — Nithya Menen (@MenenNithya) November 5, 2018

The NTR biopic directed by Krish Jagarlamudi will release in two parts titled Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. The films will release days apart in January and star Nandamuri Balakrishna as NTR, Vidya Balan as Basavatamma, Rana Daggubati as Chandrababu Naidu, Kalyan Ram as his father Nandamuri Harikrishna and Sushanth as his grandfather A Nageswar Rao.

Nithya Menen has a number of projects in the pipeline including the biopic of late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalitha. She will also be seen in a multilingual one-character film titled Pranaa.

