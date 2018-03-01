No buyers for Rajinikanth’s Kaala in Telugu

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens worldwide on April 27, is aiming for a simultaneous release in Telugu. Despite the popularity of the 67-year-old star in Telugu states, the theatrical rights of the film’s Telugu version remains unsold. Apparently, the Telugu rights are estimated at Rs 40 crore and no producer, according to the industry grapevine, is willing to shell so much for a dubbed film. The price at which a few producers are willing to bet on the film is Rs 33 crore. However, the makers of Kaala feel it’s too low a price for a Rajinikanth starrer.

In Kaala, which marks Rajinikanth’s second collaboration with director Pa Ranjith, the former plays a slum lord turned gangster who will lock horns with Nana Patekar, to be seen as a corrupt, conniving politician. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu. Some rumours hint that the project might also be released in Hindi as it has dialogues in Hindi, since Marathi as it’s predominantly shot in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Shankar’s 2.0, a sequel to Enthiran, was supposed to originally hit the screens on April 27. The release of the Rs 450 crore magnum opus has been deferred once again owing to high VFX work. As many as eleven studios from across the globe are currently working on the visual effects. At the film’s audio launch in Dubai, VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan said that 2.0 is undoubtedly the most challenging project he ever worked on.

