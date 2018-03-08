NOTA: Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda debuts in Tamil. See first poster

After a groundbreaking performance as a self-destructive doctor in last year’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy, actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to debut in Tamil films with NOTA.

Directed by Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan fame, the film will see Mehreen Pirzada opposite Deverakonda. A ‘pooja’ marked the official launching of the project in Chennai on Thursday.

Anand Shankar had revealed the poster on social media and mentioned that the movie is not inspired by true events. He tweeted, “This is NOT inspired from true events.”

In the poster, Vijay is seen in a white shirt holding up his middle finger which has been inked. Newspaper clippings full of scam and rape reports form the background of the poster.

Vijay shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “My Official Statement. #NOTA.”

The film is produced by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green. Director Anand will be making his debut in Telugu film industry as well. He was quoted by Firstpost as saying, “After multiple meetings, I pitched one of the scripts which he really liked it and wanted to take it to Vijay Deverakonda. I was excited about the idea because I’ve been planning to take baby steps towards Telugu industry and this offer couldn’t have come at a better time.”

