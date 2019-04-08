On Allu Arjun’s 36th birthday, three new films announced. See posters

On the occasion of actor Allu Arjun’s 36th birthday on Monday, his next three films have been officially announced. While it is already known that Arjun has a film each with filmmakers Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar, his third project with director Venu Sriram will be called Icon.

Post the debacle of his last outing Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which he played a military man, Arjun took a break to analyze what went wrong with his last film. On Monday, to coincide with his birthday, all the three projects were officially announced. Arjun’s immediate next project will mark his third time collaboration with Trivikram. Dubbed as AA 19, the project is expected to start rolling from later this month.

Posters of Allu Arjun’s next three films.

Arjun’s film with Sukumar is dubbed AA 20 and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The project is expected to go on the floors after Arjun completes shooting for his upcoming project with Trivikram.

BIGGG NEWS... Allu Arjun confirms his *next three films* on his birthday today... Directed by Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram, respectively... Teaser posters of the three films. #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Bo3rn1wrJb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

It’s worth mentioning that this will be Arjun’s third outing with Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. Reports have emerged that the duo is joining hands for Arya 3, and that’s why Arjun has been growing long locks. In Arya 2, which didn’t do as well as the first part at the box-office, he had sported long locks to play a very naïve character with a secret past.

The third film, titled Icon, will see Arjun join hands with director Venu Sriram, who rose to fame with the runaway success of MCA. The project will be bankrolled by Dil Raju.

