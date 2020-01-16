Pattas movie review: Dhanush starrer is a predictable revenge drama without any highs

regional-movies

Pattas

Director: RS Durai Senthil Kumar

Cast: Dhanush, Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada and Naveen Chandra

In Pattas, RS Durai Senthil Kumar and Dhanush join hands for the second time (after the largely entertaining political thriller Kodi) for a predictable revenge drama that’s powered by a slightly interesting sub-plot about a forgotten ancient Tamil martial arts form called Adimurai.

Despite being interesting in parts, especially when the story deals with the ancient martial arts form, Pattas doesn’t rise above the clichés that constitute mainstream revenge saga. This is the story of a petty thief who locks horns with the man responsible for his father’s death as he hopes to popularise the martial arts form once practised by his father.

Dhanush in Pattas.

On several occasions, Pattas feels like a film that has heavily borrowed from several popular south Indian films over the years. From SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali to Suriya’s 7am Arivu, it feels like Pattas is a concoction of many other films and that’s primarily why it doesn’t work.

The story of a son avenging his father is not an exciting plot point anymore unless the story is packed with highs that make you sit back and get invested in the story of revenge. Unfortunately, Pattas doesn’t quite make you go wow, and is solely salvaged by Dhanush’s presence in dual roles. If not for Dhanush and Sneha, who gets meaty parts, there’s nothing exciting in Pattas to even discuss.

Dhanush with Sneha in a still from Pattas.

Like Asuran where he was seen playing the son as well as the father many years apart, Dhanush returns to playing dual characters in Pattas as father and son. It’s refreshing to see how he sells the age difference between the characters with performances so unique. It’s hard to imagine anyone else in the roles played by Dhanush, who once again proves his versatility in two characters that are poles apart. It’s amazing how Dhanush plays the two characters so differently without any hangover of one character on the other. Among the ladies, Sneha makes a strong impact with a character that has so much to offer. She isn’t just playing the mother, but we see her trying her hands at martial arts in an interesting action episode.

Pattas isn’t the perfect festival entertainer but an in-form Dhanush and an equally terrific Sneha make this an engaging watch. It’s a story that could’ve been a lot more exciting had it focused more on the martial arts core, but it merely uses the subplot as an excuse to glorify Dhanush’s character. Instead of being a revenge drama, I wish this was a sports film and that would’ve made for an interesting watch.

