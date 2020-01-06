Dhanush starts shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s next titled Karnan

regional-movies

Director Mari Selvaraj, who made a very strong impression with his maiden film Pariyerum Perumal, has joined hands with actor Dhanush for his second project titled Karnan. Announced nearly six months ago, the film finally went on floors on Saturday (January 4).

To be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Karnan will also star Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady while Yogi Babu will be seen in a key role.

Talking about the project, director Mari Selvaraj told Cinema Express, “Dhanush gave me the chance to work with him after watching Pariyerum Perumal. Just like my first film, this one will also address an important issue.”

Pre-production has been going on for the last couple of months. When the project was announced, Dhanush said that he was excited to work with a talent like Mari.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Currently dubbed D 40, Karthik’s film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with handlebar moustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the film.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. In November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said that it was the longest schedule he has ever worked on in any film.

The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. In October, the makers announced that they have roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of Pataas, which has been directed by Durai Senthil Kumar. The film, after Asuran, will see him play dual roles again. The film also stars Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha in crucial roles.

