Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Regional Movies / Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh, Nayanthara win big

Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh, Nayanthara win big

The first-ever Zee Cine Awards Tamil was a grand affair, attended by several bigwigs from the Tamil film industry. Check out the complete list of winners here.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:20 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: Nayanthara was given an award for her performance in Viswasam.
The first edition of Zee Cine Awards Tamil was organised in a grand manner in Chennai on Saturday. The awards show, which was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, was attended by the who’s who of Tamil film industry. Top stars including Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni, Aishwarya Rajesh and Kamal Haasan, among others, made their presence felt at the event.

Also read: Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi welcomes baby boy, Mahesh Babu tweets congratulations

While Dhanush walked away with the Best Actor award for Asuran, Samantha bagged the jury award for best actor for her performance in Super Deluxe. Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan was honoured with Pride of Indian Cinema award, while AR Rahman was awarded Pride of Indian Music.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Editor - Sathyaraj Natarajan for Super Deluxe

Best Art Director - Vijay Athi Nathan for Super Deluxe

Best Debut Director - Arunraja Kamaraj for Kanaa

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Padmapriya for Megadoodham in Airaa

Best Supporting Actor (Male) - George Maryam for Kaithi

Best Choreographer - Prabhudeva for Rowdy Baby song in Maari 2

Best Debut Actor (Female) - Lijomol Jose for Sivappu Manjal Pachai

Best Lyricist - Thamarai for Kannana Kanney from Viswasam

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sid Sriram Kannana Kanney from Viswasam

Best Music Director - Anirudh Ravichander for Petta

Favourite Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi

Best Debut Actor (Male) - Dhruv Vikram for Aditya Varma

Best Director - Vetri Maaran for Asuran

Best Actor (Female) - Jury Special - Samantha Akkineni for Super Deluxe

Most Socially Responsible Actor - Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actor Male - Dhanush for Asuran

Best Actor Female - Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa

Favourite Movie - Viswasam

Favourite Actor Female - Nayanthara for Viswasam

Best Supporting Actor Female - Ramya Krishnan for Super Deluxe

Best Comedian - Yogi Babu for Comali

Pride of Indian Cinema - Kamal Hassan

Pride of Indian Music - AR Rahman

Best Playback Singer Female - Shreya Ghoshal for NGK movie’s ‘Anbe Peranbe’ song.

Best Cinematographer - Vijay Karthik Kannan for Aadai

