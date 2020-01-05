Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh, Nayanthara win big
The first-ever Zee Cine Awards Tamil was a grand affair, attended by several bigwigs from the Tamil film industry. Check out the complete list of winners here.regional-movies Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:20 IST
The first edition of Zee Cine Awards Tamil was organised in a grand manner in Chennai on Saturday. The awards show, which was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, was attended by the who’s who of Tamil film industry. Top stars including Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni, Aishwarya Rajesh and Kamal Haasan, among others, made their presence felt at the event.
While Dhanush walked away with the Best Actor award for Asuran, Samantha bagged the jury award for best actor for her performance in Super Deluxe. Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan was honoured with Pride of Indian Cinema award, while AR Rahman was awarded Pride of Indian Music.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Editor - Sathyaraj Natarajan for Super Deluxe
Best Art Director - Vijay Athi Nathan for Super Deluxe
Best Debut Director - Arunraja Kamaraj for Kanaa
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Padmapriya for Megadoodham in Airaa
Best Supporting Actor (Male) - George Maryam for Kaithi
Best Choreographer - Prabhudeva for Rowdy Baby song in Maari 2
Best Debut Actor (Female) - Lijomol Jose for Sivappu Manjal Pachai
Best Lyricist - Thamarai for Kannana Kanney from Viswasam
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sid Sriram Kannana Kanney from Viswasam
Best Music Director - Anirudh Ravichander for Petta
Favourite Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi
Best Debut Actor (Male) - Dhruv Vikram for Aditya Varma
Best Director - Vetri Maaran for Asuran
Best Actor (Female) - Jury Special - Samantha Akkineni for Super Deluxe
Most Socially Responsible Actor - Vijay Sethupathi
Best Actor Male - Dhanush for Asuran
Best Actor Female - Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa
Favourite Movie - Viswasam
Favourite Actor Female - Nayanthara for Viswasam
Best Supporting Actor Female - Ramya Krishnan for Super Deluxe
Best Comedian - Yogi Babu for Comali
Pride of Indian Cinema - Kamal Hassan
Pride of Indian Music - AR Rahman
Best Playback Singer Female - Shreya Ghoshal for NGK movie’s ‘Anbe Peranbe’ song.
Best Cinematographer - Vijay Karthik Kannan for Aadai
