Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renuu Desai announces her engagement. See pics

Renuu Desai announced to the world that she was in love when she uploaded a long note about a certain somebody on Instagram. She also mentioned ‘fiance’ in one of her posts, which led to hate messages and advice from Pawan Kalyan’s fans about why she shouldn’t remarry. Renuu, however, did not pay heed to the haters and has now revealed that she is engaged.

The actor also shared some moments from her engagement, the most beautiful photo being the one where her children Akira and Aadhya are with her. The picture was captioned, “My happiness is incomplete without my babies... so happy that I have both of them beside me on the day I start a happy phase of my life.”

Renuu Desai with her fiance.

Renuu Desai with her friends.

She also shared a picture with her fiance, however, she kept his identity hidden. She also shared the mandatory ‘engaged’ post where we see the future bride and groom wearing their engagement rings.

Renuu’s engagement also turned out to be memorable for the actor as her friends were present for the happy occasion too and she shared pictures. Renuu and Pawan Kalyan had tied the knot in 2009 and got divorced in 2012, after which Pawan Kalyan remarried.

Follow @htshowbiz for more