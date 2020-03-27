e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Prabhas donates Rs 4 crore for fight against Covid-19, other Telugu actors contribute too

Prabhas donates Rs 4 crore for fight against Covid-19, other Telugu actors contribute too

Baahubali star Prabhas, who recently returned from Georgia where he had been shooting with Pooja Hegde for his upcoming untitled film, has contributed Rs 4 crore for fight against Covid-19.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Hyderabad
Prabhas has recently returned from a shooting schedule in Georgia and has since self quarantined himself.
Prabhas has recently returned from a shooting schedule in Georgia and has since self quarantined himself.
         

Baahubali actor Prabhas became the latest Telugu star to donate for the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor on Thursday donated Rs 4 crore for the cause. Of this, Rs 3 crore is being given to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Prabhas recently returned from Georgia, where he was shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, with Pooja Hegde. Both actors went into self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s 5 most honest confessions: From being a frustrated new father to his fights with wife Mira

Earlier in the day, Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu had also donated to boost the fight against Covid-19. It was Pawan Kalyan who initiated the noble gesture giving Rs 2 crore for the cause. Soon, his nephew Ram Charan declared a charity of Rs 70 lakh while Ram Charan’s father, the veteran superstar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, gave Rs 1 crore. Young superstar Mahesh Babu also gave a crore for the cause.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
Covid-19 updates| Giant steps: PM Modi praises RBI after rate cut announcement
Covid-19 updates| Giant steps: PM Modi praises RBI after rate cut announcement
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
People are using WhatsApp the most during Covid-19 pandemic
People are using WhatsApp the most during Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

regional movies