e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Prabhas’ pictures with fans at Khairatabad RTA office go viral

Prabhas’ pictures with fans at Khairatabad RTA office go viral

Some office employees and fans present there approached actor Prabhas at the RTA office in Hyderabad for a selfie and he happily obliged.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:31 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Prabhas posed with fans at the RTA office in Hyderabad.
Prabhas posed with fans at the RTA office in Hyderabad.
         

Actor Prabhas’ latest pictures clicked with fans at Khairatabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office have gone viral on social media. On Wednesday, Prabhas visited the RTA office for some personal work. Some office employees and fans present there approached him for a selfie and he happily obliged, according to reports.

Dressed in a simple blue shirt, paired with grey trousers, sunglasses and masks, Prabhas clicked pictures with police personnel who were present on duty.

 

On the career front, Prabhas will be next seen on screen in Radhe Shyam, a period romantic drama which also stars Pooja Hegde.

Radhe Shyam will be predominantly shot abroad. Originally, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned on time.

At the time of the launch, Prabhas took to Facebook and wrote that he’s quite excited about teaming up with director Radha Krishna Kumar for Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas also has a project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin in the pipeline. In February, the announcement was made via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, which will be bankrolling the project.

Also read: TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Mumbai home, suicide suspected

Calling it an epic project, the makers said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Prabhas is all set to team up with Bhushan Kumar for a multi-lingual project which will take off after he wraps up Radhe Shyam.

Both Radhe Shyam and his upcoming film with Bhushan Kumar will be made in multiple languages. Post the success of Baahubali and the pan India release of Saaho, Prabhas is keen on doing projects that can be made in more than three languages.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
Indian fielders used to say a word whenever Harbhajan got me out: Gilchrist
Indian fielders used to say a word whenever Harbhajan got me out: Gilchrist
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In