Home / Regional Movies / Prabhas resumes shooting for next film, shares update on Facebook

Prabhas resumes shooting for next film, shares update on Facebook

Prabhas took to Facebook to inform his many fans that he has resumed work on his upcoming film, Prabhas 20.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:07 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Prabhas shared on Facebook that he is resuming the shoot of his next film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20.
Prabhas shared on Facebook that he is resuming the shoot of his next film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20.
         

Actor Prabhas on Friday revealed that he has resumed shooting for his next yet-untitled Telugu project, which is currently dubbed Prabhas 20. Prabhas took to Facebook to share the update. He said he’s looking forward to having a fun schedule.

 

Being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader. The project was officially launched a year ago in a ceremony in Hyderabad. To be predominantly shot abroad, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned on time.

At the time of the launch, Prabhas took to Facebook and wrote that he’s quite excited about the project. Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had said a few months ago: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.”

Pooja Hegde had revealed that she and Prabhas will undergo a brief workshop in Mumbai before commencing shooting for the project. “I have not been told what the prep is about but both Prabhas and I will be attempting some unique action and musical sequences for the first time.”

The film, rumoured to be titled Jaan, will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. Amit Trivedi is most likely to compose music.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit: ‘I don’t want to empower people who celebrate when a jawan dies’

Prabhas and Radha Krishna were supposed to join hands for this project even before Saaho. However, due to the Baahubali star’s other commitments, this project took time to even get commissioned.

Prabhas will spend the next six months on this project before moving on to his next film which is likely to be directed by Koratala Siva, who had previously worked with the actor in Mirchi.

