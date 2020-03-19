Prithviraj, Biju Menon’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum to be remade in Tamil, Telugu

regional-movies

Actors Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, an intense drama about brothers driven by ego, is all set to be remade in Tamil and Telugu. According to a report by Cinema Express, producer Kathiresan, best known for producing national award-winning Aadukalam and Jigarthanda, has acquired the Tamil remake rights of the film.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has acquired the Telugu remake rights, as per an instagram post shared on the official handle of the original film. “Ayyappanum Koshiyum to come in Telugu too. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who recently produced Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, has bought the Telugu remake rights,” read the post.

Directed by Sachy, the film tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.

While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service. The film, which has emerged as a box-office hit, also featured director Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads. At the box-office, Ayyappanum Koshiyum reportedly minted over Rs. 30 crore.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will be next seen in director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham, based on the 2008 popular Malayalam novel Goat Days – about an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. To be predominantly shot in Kerala, Rajasthan, Oman and Jordan.

Prithviraj is said to have set aside 18 months for this ambitious project. According to the novel, Prithviraj’s character will be seen in two looks. For one of his looks, he’ll be expected to lose a lot of weight which will be shot at a much later stage.

