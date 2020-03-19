Vijay Deverakonda on love life: ‘I would keep it a secret, don’t want my life to become entertainment’

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:01 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has opened up about his love life in his latest interview. Talking to Times of India, Vijay has shed some light on his relationship status and why he would keep his love life a secret.

Answering the question about whether he’s found the love his life, Vijay said: “No comments. Even if I was in a relationship, I would definitely keep it a secret. What is the point of telling these things? It is no one’s business. I would tell my parents and my friends too. I will reveal it to the world as well when it happens, but there is time for it. I don’t want my life to become entertainment.”

The actor hit the limelight after the success of his film Arjun Reddy. He is one of the most eligible bachelors of Indian cinema.

Last seen on screen in Kranthi Madhav’s Telugu romantic drama World Famous Lover, which saw him play an intense, self-destructive lover once again a la Arjun Reddy. This time, he was paired with four leading ladies – Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Isabelle Leite.

Vijay is currently filming for Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter. In Fighter, which also stars Ananya Pandey, Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said.

Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing summer 2020 release. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi.

Apparently, the script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr NTR a few years. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.

